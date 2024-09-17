Police target THREE separate Bedford addresses in coordinated drugs bust

One of the many arrests during the drugs bust in Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Three addresses across Bedford were raided by officers on Wednesday (September 11).

Police swooped on the properties – two in Queen’s Park area and one in the town centre – following intel about ongoing drug activity and anti-social behaviour from members of the public.

Several people were arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs – and drugs, cash and phones were also seized. Investigations are ongoing.

Pictured is the tenant from one of the addresses who left the property prior to officers arriving. CCTV operators spotted her and police made it to Lurke Street car park where she appeared to be meeting drug users in the stairwell.

In a post on social media, the police said: “Drugs and cash were found and they were arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs. A phone that would just not stop ringing, was also seized. The detained person was also wanted for a breach of court order.”