News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Police target Kingsbrook and Cauldwell in Bedford as part of drugs crackdown

It’s their new community priority for the area

By Laura Hutchinson
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:54am

Police will be targetting Kingsbrook and Cauldwell in Bedford as they crack down on drugs activitiy.

Officers have already been out and about patrolling known hotspots – and say they will be focusing on the area for the next three months after naming drug use and supply as its new priority for those wards.

Anyone with any information about drugs activity in the area is asked to call 101 or contact police online.

Police on patrol