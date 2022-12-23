Police target Kingsbrook and Cauldwell in Bedford as part of drugs crackdown
It’s their new community priority for the area
Police will be targetting Kingsbrook and Cauldwell in Bedford as they crack down on drugs activitiy.
Officers have already been out and about patrolling known hotspots – and say they will be focusing on the area for the next three months after naming drug use and supply as its new priority for those wards.
Anyone with any information about drugs activity in the area is asked to call 101 or contact police online.