Police take this knife off the streets after it was dumped in Bedford's Castle Mound
This large knife has been removed from Bedford’s streets by a police as they were doing a sweep of the area today (Friday).
In a post on social media, officers said: “Community officers conducted a knife sweep today at the Castle Mound on the Embankment.
“Officers were out on foot and searching the surrounding areas when we came across this rather large knife, which was recovered and destroyed. This is part of our commitment to keep communities safe from knife crime.”
If you know a specific area which may have knives in Bedford, call police on 101.