Police tackle illegal e-scooters as connected crime in Bedfordshire increase by 300%

Bedfordshire Police has unveiled a new operation to tackle the illegal use of electric scooters (e-scooters) as connected crimes increased by 300 per cent in the last year.

And over the last six months, e-scooter related casualties on the roads of Bedfordshire have also doubled.

Privately-owned e-scooters are currently illegal to use on public roads and in Bedfordshire if you’re found to be using one, you could receive up to six points on your licence, a £300 fine and your scooter seized.

Police educate a rider about the laws surrounding e-scooters

It is only legal to use a private e-scooter or powered transporter on private land with the permission of the land owner.

E-scooters have been linked to the exploitation of children via drug dealing, with organised crime gangs encouraging young drug runners to use them to get around.

Users may not realise e-scooters fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle, meaning the same laws that apply to cars apply to them, including riding with insurance.

However, there has been some confusion as the Government is currently running trials of rental e-scooters in specific areas - including nearby Milton Keynes.

Inspector Ed Finn, who is leading the operation, said: “We want the public to be aware of the impact using an e-scooter illegally can have on them, including points on your licence, which will sit on your record until you are old enough to have one.

“Our community have been telling us the impact these items are having on them and now we are taking action.”