News you can trust since 1845

Police swoop after spotting drug deal in progress at a Bedford car park

One person was arrested

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:22 pm

Police swooped on a drug deal taking place in a Bedford car park – after spotting it on CCTV.

CCTV operators spotted a group of eight people in the stairwell of Allhallows car park – and noticed they were dealing and using drugs.

Officers from the force’s community team headed to the car park while being updated en route.

Police making the arrest

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Fatal Redwood Grove explosion in Bedford was deliberately caused by victim polic...

After arriving they found the group huddled in the stairwell, along with “clear evidence of drug use”.

All eight were searched – and class A drugs were found on one man, who was arrested for possession with intent to supply.