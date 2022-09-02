Police swoop after spotting drug deal in progress at a Bedford car park

Police swooped on a drug deal taking place in a Bedford car park – after spotting it on CCTV.

CCTV operators spotted a group of eight people in the stairwell of Allhallows car park – and noticed they were dealing and using drugs.

Officers from the force’s community team headed to the car park while being updated en route.

Police making the arrest

After arriving they found the group huddled in the stairwell, along with “clear evidence of drug use”.