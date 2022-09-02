Police swoop after spotting drug deal in progress at a Bedford car park
One person was arrested
Police swooped on a drug deal taking place in a Bedford car park – after spotting it on CCTV.
CCTV operators spotted a group of eight people in the stairwell of Allhallows car park – and noticed they were dealing and using drugs.
Officers from the force’s community team headed to the car park while being updated en route.
After arriving they found the group huddled in the stairwell, along with “clear evidence of drug use”.
All eight were searched – and class A drugs were found on one man, who was arrested for possession with intent to supply.