Police stop this truck with 'insecure load' driving in Kempston
Police stopped this truck as it travelled along the A421 in Kempston.
The Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit’s unmarked HGV spotted its insecure load – and even the police motorcyclist had to stay clear as the ratchet strap was unravelling.
In a tweet from the police unit, it said: “There were other items loose in the back ready to kill our motorcyclist or any other innocent road user.
"Ticket due to the sheer danger involved. Not just the ratchet strap but the load towards the bulkhead was insecure too.
"And he had to put the load in the cab as there was no other means to secure it.”