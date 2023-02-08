Police stopped this truck as it travelled along the A421 in Kempston.

The Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit’s unmarked HGV spotted its insecure load – and even the police motorcyclist had to stay clear as the ratchet strap was unravelling.

In a tweet from the police unit, it said: “There were other items loose in the back ready to kill our motorcyclist or any other innocent road user.

The Insecure load (BCH Road Policing Unit)

"Ticket due to the sheer danger involved. Not just the ratchet strap but the load towards the bulkhead was insecure too.