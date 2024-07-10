Police stop 25 vehicles in THREE HOURS in Bedford as part of crackdown on nuisance drivers
In just three hours, 25 cars were stopped as police tackle nuisance driving around the town centre.
Two vehicles were seized
Eight more were given notices to have minor defects rectified
Two drivers received specific warnings about anti-social driving that will stay on their record for 12 months
Four drivers were given notices for minor offences
Eight more were given words of advice by the police
Bedford Community PC Ryan Mitchel said: “We know nuisance driving is an issue for people in the town centre with dangerous, loud and speeding vehicles. That’s why we put on this targeted operation.
“We have been engaging with the community and trying to educate drivers, but there is also a need for enforcement. Our primary aim is to make our roads safer for everybody and we will continue to do everything we can to towards that end.”