Police stop 25 vehicles in THREE HOURS in Bedford as part of crackdown on nuisance drivers

Cars were seized and drivers given warnings as part of a clampdown in the town centre.

In just three hours, 25 cars were stopped as police tackle nuisance driving around the town centre.

Two vehicles were seized

Eight more were given notices to have minor defects rectified

Police are cracking down on nuisance drivers

Two drivers received specific warnings about anti-social driving that will stay on their record for 12 months

Four drivers were given notices for minor offences

Eight more were given words of advice by the police

Bedford Community PC Ryan Mitchel said: “We know nuisance driving is an issue for people in the town centre with dangerous, loud and speeding vehicles. That’s why we put on this targeted operation.