Police step up patrols near Bedford's Church Lane following reports of drug dealing
Expect to see more officers on the beat
By Clare Turner
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Don’t be alarmed if you see more police presence near Church Lane as officers deal with drug dealing in the area.
In a post on social media, officers said they were patrolling Arden Walk following reports of “suspicious activity” there.
If you see anything you feel is out of the ordinary report it online or call police on 101.