Police step up patrols in Kempston following spike in anti-social behaviour
Expect to see more officers on the beat
Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in Kempston as officers deal with a spike in anti-social behaviour in the area.
There’s been a rise in instances in Littledale Street and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, either by calling 101 or reporting it online
In a tweet, the police said: “Residents are likely to see an increased police presence for the foreseeable as we look to deter and deal with the issues.”
Officers haven’t clarified exactly what the social behaviour is in Kempston – it could be anything from noisy neighbours or graffiti, to drinking and drug use, or large groups hanging about in the street.