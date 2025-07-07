Police step up patrols in Goldington following tip-off about drug dealing at bus stop

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:54 BST
Bus stop and police stock image. Photos: Bedford Community Policing Team and National World archiveplaceholder image
Bus stop and police stock image. Photos: Bedford Community Policing Team and National World archive
Police will be carrying out undercover patrols in Cricket Lane following ongoing reports of drug dealing in the area.

It comes after growing intel from the public.

Drug dealing at the bus stop in Cricket Lane has increased and police has vowed to carry out undercover and high-vis patrols.

In a post on social media, officers said: “Any persons found frequenting the area may be stopped and searched and if found in possession of any drugs, will be arrested and dealt with, especially the dealers.

“This behaviour is a blight on the wider community and will not be tolerated.”

The post went on to say: “Several addresses are currently being looked at in that area at the moment, with a view to further enforcement by way of warrants. For those that are involved in this behaviour or allowing their addresses to be used for this purpose, then this means, it could be you.”

