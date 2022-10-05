Police step up patrols in Cranfield following spike in anti-social behaviour

Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in Cranfield as officers deal with a spike in anti-social behaviour in the area.

There’s been a number of incidents in the fields near Lodge Road.

In a post on social media, the police said: “We have increased patrols and are keeping a close eye on the area, but if you witness sheep scaring, criminal damage and arson in the local fields please report it to us.”

Lodge Road, Cranfield