Police step up patrols in Cranfield following spike in anti-social behaviour
Expect to see more officers on the beat
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:32 pm
Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in Cranfield as officers deal with a spike in anti-social behaviour in the area.
There’s been a number of incidents in the fields near Lodge Road.
In a post on social media, the police said: “We have increased patrols and are keeping a close eye on the area, but if you witness sheep scaring, criminal damage and arson in the local fields please report it to us.”
Report it online or call police on 101.