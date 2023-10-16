Police step up patrols in crackdown on anti social behaviour in Bedford

It follows complaints of incidents in communal areas and stairwells of apartment block

Police have stepped up patrols across Bedford to crackdown on anti social behaviour and improve security at an apartment block.

The move followed numerous complaints of problems in the communal areas and stairwells of The Heights building in St John's Street.

A spokesman for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “We have received numerous complaints of non residents entering The Heights building who are responsible for anti social behaviour incidents within the communal areas and stairwells.

Members of the Bedford Community Policing Team apprehend someone entering The Heights building

"We are working with our partner agencies and the management company to repair and improve the security to access the location. In the meantime we have stepped up our patrols in this area.”

Community officers were also out over the weekend on foot and mobile patrols in Bedford town centre, Midland Road and the Bus Station, speaking to members of the public and local businesses.