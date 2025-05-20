Police step up patrols in Bedford's Priory Country Park following fight between masked gang with knives
Bedford Today understands it involved a group of seven youths who were tooled up; and wearing tracksuits and balaclavas.
Amazingly, it seems no-one was hurt but police are still investigating the incident which happened on Wednesday, May 14.
Officers are carrying out high-vis patrols in the Priory Country Park/Marina area.
And in a post on social media, said: “These patrols will continue, and any youths found responsible for any disorder, will be dealt with accordingly. This behaviour will not be tolerated in the Putnoe, Goldington and Newnham/Riverfield areas of Bedford.
“There is no believed risk to the wider community and appears to have been committed by people that know each other. Patrols will continue in the area for the foreseeable future, both overtly and covertly. Anyone identified as being involved will be traced, and the most robust action will be taken.”
If you have any info, report it online or call police 101.