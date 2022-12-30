Police step up patrols in Bedford's De Parys following spike in drug dealing
Expect to see more officers in the area
Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in the De Parys ward as officers deal with a spike in drug dealing in the area.
This morning (Friday), officers attended Lillibet Court in Bedford due to ongoing issues.
Advertisement
A police spokesman said: “At this stage, no arrests have been made, and police attending the property was a direct response to reports being made by members of the community.”
And in a post on social media, officers said they working to identify the root cause.
if you have any more info, call police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or report any drug dealing online