Police step up patrols in Bedford's De Parys following spike in drug dealing

Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in the De Parys ward as officers deal with a spike in drug dealing in the area.

This morning (Friday), officers attended Lillibet Court in Bedford due to ongoing issues.

A police spokesman said: “At this stage, no arrests have been made, and police attending the property was a direct response to reports being made by members of the community.”

Expect to see more officers on the beat (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

And in a post on social media, officers said they working to identify the root cause.