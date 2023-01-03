News you can trust since 1845
Police step up patrols in Bedford's Chandos Court following spike in anti-social behaviour

Expect to see more officers on the beat

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Community police officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in Bedford's Chandos Court after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police have also been talking with residents in the area to reassure them.

If you have any concerns or issues, call Bedfordshire Police on 999 if there is an immediate risk or 101 for anything else.

Chandos Court
You can also report any issues online