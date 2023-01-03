Police step up patrols in Bedford's Chandos Court following spike in anti-social behaviour
By Clare Turner
Community police officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in Bedford's Chandos Court after reports of anti-social behaviour.
Police have also been talking with residents in the area to reassure them.
If you have any concerns or issues, call Bedfordshire Police on 999 if there is an immediate risk or 101 for anything else.