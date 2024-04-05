Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police in Bedford have stepped up their patrols this week as part of Project Servator, a national operation to crack down on criminals and terrorists.

Shoppers in Bedford town centre on Wednesday (April 3) may have spotted more officers out and about – or might not even have realised they were rubbing shoulders with police as uniformed and plain-clothed officers were sent out across town to gather intelligence and identify any criminal activity.

This was the first in an “ongoing rotation of officers on the streets of Bedford” who will talk to the public and business owners to explain and introduce the scheme.

Superintendent Alex House, force lead for prevention and problem solving, said: “All criminals and terrorists need to gather information to carry out their plans, we aim to disrupt this process.

“The entire community can be part of this process. It has already been successful in removing firearms, knives and other illegal items as well as gathering information that has helped relevant units to disrupt and stop many illegal organisations.

"We speak to people working in the area, and those passing by. If you are approached by an officer please do not worry this is a normal occurrence within the area.

“If you do see something that doesn’t feel right, we encourage you to report it. This creates a network of vigilance and helps keep everyone safe, you can help us keep the area safe.”