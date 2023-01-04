Expect to see more police on the beat following a spike in burglaries.

Flitwick and Aspley Guise are being targeted in particular, along with surrounding areas and villages.

Both plain-clothed officers and high-visibility patrols will be out and about.

Police are advising residents to get CCTV, video doorbell, an alarm system and flood lights to protect their property

In a post on social media, officers said: “We advise anyone to get CCTV, video doorbell, an alarm system and flood lights to protect their property.

"Please mark valuables with a UV marker pen. Placing your name and contact number on your property will help us identify it as stolen. It's also more likely it will be returned in the event of a theft. We also ask that you look out for your neighbours. Particularly if they are vulnerable and encourage them to report suspicious activity too.”

