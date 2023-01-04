News you can trust since 1845
Police step up patrols following spike in burglaries in Flitwick

Thieves are also targeting Aspley Guide and surrounding villages

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 1:03pm

Expect to see more police on the beat following a spike in burglaries.

Flitwick and Aspley Guise are being targeted in particular, along with surrounding areas and villages.

Both plain-clothed officers and high-visibility patrols will be out and about.

Police are advising residents to get CCTV, video doorbell, an alarm system and flood lights to protect their property
In a post on social media, officers said: “We advise anyone to get CCTV, video doorbell, an alarm system and flood lights to protect their property.

"Please mark valuables with a UV marker pen. Placing your name and contact number on your property will help us identify it as stolen. It's also more likely it will be returned in the event of a theft. We also ask that you look out for your neighbours. Particularly if they are vulnerable and encourage them to report suspicious activity too.”

You can report any suspicious activity to police online or by calling 101 – in an emergency obviously call 999.