They also stole his scooter

Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence at Aspects Leisure Park after a gang assaulted and threatened a man with a knife.

The incident happened on Wednesday night and the group of three men also stole the victim’s scooter.

It is believed the group were known to each other, and the scooter has since been recovered.

Police are stepping up patrols at Aspects Leisure Park (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)