Police step up patrols at Bedford bus station after reports of drug taking

Police have stepped up high-vis patrols in the bus station following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug use.

Yesterday (Wednesday), officers found multiple people in the bus station and removed their alcohol.

In a post on social media, police said: “Officers also stop searched three youths engaging in anti-social behaviour in the car park after they tried to run away.

“Later, another male was stopped searched in the bus station and found in possession of cannabis. He was swiftly taken home to his guardians who were not best pleased.”

The move follows last month’s story by Bedford Today where trans woman Katie Riley was left shaken after being verbally abused by a man at the station

She said: “He was obviously drunk and high. I could smell weed as soon as I walked through the sliding doors in the station itself. They were openly smoking joints and drinking alcohol.

"This isn't the first time either. There are no security or staff to ask for help, and everybody just stares into their phones and pretends it's not happening.”