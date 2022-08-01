Police step up patrols after flasher strikes in Bedford's Priory Marina leaving woman traumatised

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

By Clare Turner
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:50 pm

Bedford officers have been out on patrol in and around Priory Marina after a male exposed himself.

According to reports online, a woman was walking her dog in the paddock area when a man came out from the bushes and flashed her.

When the woman shouted at him, he just walked away.

He was of average build and wearing a black face mask, dark top, and jogging bottoms.

The incident happened on Monday, July 25 at around 10am.

Following the report, officers have carried out high visibility patrols in the area.

Anyone with information, or who has experienced a similar incident, should call police on 101, quoting the reference 40/43527/22.