Police step up patrols after flasher strikes in Bedford's Priory Marina leaving woman traumatised

Bedford officers have been out on patrol in and around Priory Marina after a male exposed himself.

According to reports online, a woman was walking her dog in the paddock area when a man came out from the bushes and flashed her.

When the woman shouted at him, he just walked away.

The incident happened on Monday, July 25 at around 10am

He was of average build and wearing a black face mask, dark top, and jogging bottoms.

Following the report, officers have carried out high visibility patrols in the area.