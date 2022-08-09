Police step up patrols after Bedford car workshop broken into more than 35 TIMES

A businessman is at his wits’ end after his workshop was broken into and set on fire multiple times.

Imran Mustafa says over the last 10 years, the Japanese Car Breakers in Ampthill Road has been broken into on more than 35 occasions – and has been set on fire a number of times too.

And he fears because of the continued losses, he may be forced to shut up shop for good.

Japanese Car Breakers after one of the many burglaries

The tally of items taken over the years has included between 30 and 40 alloy wheels, a car, tools and a number of catalytic converters.

During one burglary in particular, thieves even stole a catalytic converter and alloy wheels from a customer’s car which was on the ramp overnight for repairs.

Imran said: “In the process of the break-in, the damage caused to all the gates and repair work have cost us in the thousands.

“It will be very difficult to sustain continuous losses going forward and the business will most likely close down if this continues.”

And Imran has grown increasingly frustrated with the police who he claims have “failed us time and time again.”

However, the police say they are following up several lines of inquiry.

Sergeant John Killick from the North Bedfordshire Rural Community Policing team, said: “We are aware of a spate of burglaries at a breakers yard in Ampthill Road, Bedford, including one between Saturday (July 30) and Monday (August 1).

“We understand this is distressing for the owner and an investigation is ongoing. Our officers are carrying out several lines of inquiry.

Japanese Car Breakers after one of the many burglaries

“Our dedicated community officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area to engage with members of the community and to offer reassurance to residents.

“If you have any information or if you are aware of any suspicious activity in the area, to please call 101 or report online using reference 40/44544/22.”

Japanese Car Breakers – in Kempston Hardwick – has sold and fitted cars with used Japanese parts for years, getting great reviews.