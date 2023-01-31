Police shut down Kempston business suspected of enabling organised crime

Police shut down commercial premises in Kempston suspected of being involved in an organised crime ring.

The move was in connection with an op earlier this month when officers charged six men as part of a major drugs bust at multiple properties in Bedford

Police shut down this business as part of Operation Costello

More than 100 police officers raided nine addresses across Bedford as part of Operation Costello.

The investigation targeted suspected ‘enablers’ of organised crime gangs involved in large-scale cannabis cultivation.

Detective Superintendent Nick Skipworth – leading Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello – said at the time of the multiple raids: “We’ve not just gone after the criminals. We’ve gone after the people who we suspect are enabling criminal organisations to profit.

“Enablers are people who assist and support organised crime groups by letting them premises or supply them with materials to proceed with their criminal ventures.

“It is therefore vital that we look to apprehend those involved and ensure they can’t operate in our communities.

“We will continue to go after enablers to make Bedfordshire incredibly hostile to organised crime.”

