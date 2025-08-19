Police seize wraps of crack cocaine and heroin following chase in Bedford town centre

The seized drugs (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Officers found these wraps following a police chase in Bedford town centre.

While out on patrol on August 5, officers saw a man carry out a drug deal. He was later found to be carrying hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

After a car chase then a pursuit on foot, the man tried to throw away the drugs in a nearby bush before being nicked.

A subsequent search of his property uncovered weapons and yet more drugs.

If you have any with concerns about drug dealing can report it online to police. Alternatively, report any info to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.