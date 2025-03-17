Police seize vulnerable dog in Bedford area kept in 'appalling conditions'
Police seized a vulnerable dog in the Bedford area that was being mistreated by its owners.
Officers found the animal "in appalling conditions" when they arrived at the property on Friday (March 14).
The dog is now in safe hands and it is hoped that he will find his 'forever home'.
Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "The dog was well fed and watered when he returned to the station with officers, as well as being treated to extra treats and belly rubs."