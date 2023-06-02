Police seized these nine young cannabis plants from a property in Falcon Crescent, Flitwick on Tuesday (May 30).
But when officers posted the picture on social media, they received a barrage of criticism, saying it must have only been for medical use.
One person said: “Are you serious? You actually went into someone’s house to steal a personal use grow? Do you think it’s right to take someone’s medicine away?”
And another added: “With a total street value of £20.”
But the police were quick to clapback, pointing out if it was for medicinal use, it wouldn’t be in plant form – and there would have been a prescription.
Officers said: “It is illegal as defined by the Misuse of Drugs Act and they [the police] would have used seizure powers to take it away, not ‘steal’. I recommend the owner arranges an appointment with their GP to review any medication, and insists if what they did have isn't sufficient to be comfortable.”