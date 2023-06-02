But people kick off on Facebook, despite it being illegal

Police seized these nine young cannabis plants from a property in Falcon Crescent, Flitwick on Tuesday (May 30).

But when officers posted the picture on social media, they received a barrage of criticism, saying it must have only been for medical use.

One person said: “Are you serious? You actually went into someone’s house to steal a personal use grow? Do you think it’s right to take someone’s medicine away?”

The seized cannabis plants (Picture courtesy of Ampthill Community Policing Team)

And another added: “With a total street value of £20.”

But the police were quick to clapback, pointing out if it was for medicinal use, it wouldn’t be in plant form – and there would have been a prescription.