News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Police seize these baby cannabis plants from a house in Flitwick

But people kick off on Facebook, despite it being illegal
By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Police seized these nine young cannabis plants from a property in Falcon Crescent, Flitwick on Tuesday (May 30).

But when officers posted the picture on social media, they received a barrage of criticism, saying it must have only been for medical use.

One person said: “Are you serious? You actually went into someone’s house to steal a personal use grow? Do you think it’s right to take someone’s medicine away?”

The seized cannabis plants (Picture courtesy of Ampthill Community Policing Team)The seized cannabis plants (Picture courtesy of Ampthill Community Policing Team)
The seized cannabis plants (Picture courtesy of Ampthill Community Policing Team)
Most Popular

And another added: “With a total street value of £20.”

But the police were quick to clapback, pointing out if it was for medicinal use, it wouldn’t be in plant form – and there would have been a prescription.

Officers said: “It is illegal as defined by the Misuse of Drugs Act and they [the police] would have used seizure powers to take it away, not ‘steal’. I recommend the owner arranges an appointment with their GP to review any medication, and insists if what they did have isn't sufficient to be comfortable.”