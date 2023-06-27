Police seize Rambo knife after car chase from Flitwick into Harlington

After abandoning the car, the suspects made off on foot

Police seized a Rambo-style knife, a balaclava, drugs and a quantity of cash following a hot pursuit in Flitwick on Friday night (June 23).

Following a tip-off from members of the public, uniform and plain clothes officers were in the town to tackle anti-social behaviour when they spotted a vehicle being driven suspiciously.

The police chase from Flitwick to Harlington (Picture: Ampthill Community Policing Team & Surrounding Area)

As they attempted to pull it over, it failed to stop and was pursued by police into Harlington.

The driver then got on his toes, taking the pursuit on foot.

Officers were able to catch the suspect and found he had a Rambo style knife, balaclava, drugs and a quantity of cash. They also found the vehicle had been stolen from London.

He has subsequently charged with several offences and remanded into custody, ahead of his next court appearance.