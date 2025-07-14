Police seize nuisance motorbike after balaclava-clad rider terrorises Bedford

The seized motorbike (Pictures: Bedford Community Policing Team)

A nightmare motorbiker has been stopped in his tracks after police seized his ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man – who was always balaclava-clad – rode around the Ampthill Road area with a sign on his bike saying ‘Feck the feds’.

He made residents’ lives a misery by driving dangerously on the roads and paths – and taunted police, trying to get them to chase him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a post on social media, it looks like his luck ran out.

One officer said: “Unfortunately for him karma caught up with him today and after making off from officers in Ampthill Road into Sandhurst Road to cross the pedestrian bridge he ran out of riding talent and fell off.

“The outcome for this is his motorcycle – with ignition key – is now ours and if he would like it back before it is crushed there is the matter of a ‘few’ driving offences we would like to discuss in detail.

“We continue to priorities this anti-social behaviour, but these riders need to be aware of the serious repercussions of their behaviour, whether that is a life-changing injury to themselves or a prison sentence if they injury someone else.”

Oh dear.