Police seize nuisance motorbike after balaclava-clad rider terrorises Bedford
The man – who was always balaclava-clad – rode around the Ampthill Road area with a sign on his bike saying ‘Feck the feds’.
He made residents’ lives a misery by driving dangerously on the roads and paths – and taunted police, trying to get them to chase him.
But in a post on social media, it looks like his luck ran out.
One officer said: “Unfortunately for him karma caught up with him today and after making off from officers in Ampthill Road into Sandhurst Road to cross the pedestrian bridge he ran out of riding talent and fell off.
“The outcome for this is his motorcycle – with ignition key – is now ours and if he would like it back before it is crushed there is the matter of a ‘few’ driving offences we would like to discuss in detail.
“We continue to priorities this anti-social behaviour, but these riders need to be aware of the serious repercussions of their behaviour, whether that is a life-changing injury to themselves or a prison sentence if they injury someone else.”
Oh dear.