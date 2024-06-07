Police seize ‘nuisance’ moped and drugs while on patrol in Bedford

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:05 BST
Suspected stolen moped seized in Bedford. Picture: Bedford Community Policing TeamSuspected stolen moped seized in Bedford. Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team
Drugs and a moped suspected to have been stolen have been taken off the streets by police in Bedford.

While on patrol in the Kershope Close area of Bedford yesterday (June 6), community officers came across people they suspected of drug dealing.

After a stop and search, “a quantity of drugs were recovered”. Members of the public had contacted police about “increased drug activity in the area”.

Whilst there, the force also recovered moped “as suspected to have been stolen and may be one of the bikes reported as being ridden around the area and causing nuisance”.

Anyone with information about drug dealing in the Goldington area, or any other areas, or any other nuisance activity, is asked to call 101 or report online.