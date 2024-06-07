Suspected stolen moped seized in Bedford. Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team

Drugs and a moped suspected to have been stolen have been taken off the streets by police in Bedford.

While on patrol in the Kershope Close area of Bedford yesterday (June 6), community officers came across people they suspected of drug dealing.

After a stop and search, “a quantity of drugs were recovered”. Members of the public had contacted police about “increased drug activity in the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst there, the force also recovered moped “as suspected to have been stolen and may be one of the bikes reported as being ridden around the area and causing nuisance”.