Police seize ‘nuisance’ moped and drugs while on patrol in Bedford
While on patrol in the Kershope Close area of Bedford yesterday (June 6), community officers came across people they suspected of drug dealing.
After a stop and search, “a quantity of drugs were recovered”. Members of the public had contacted police about “increased drug activity in the area”.
Whilst there, the force also recovered moped “as suspected to have been stolen and may be one of the bikes reported as being ridden around the area and causing nuisance”.
Anyone with information about drug dealing in the Goldington area, or any other areas, or any other nuisance activity, is asked to call 101 or report online.