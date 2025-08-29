Police seize drone laden with drugs after it crash lands in Bedford residential street

Police discovered the drone with a suspicious package after it crash landed in Fontwell Close

Officers seized a drone following a tip-off from a member of the public.

It crash landed in the Castle Road area – in Fontwell Close – on Monday (August 25) with a suspicious package attached to it.

In a post on social media, police said: “The drone and package were located. The package was a bag attached to the drone with a strong smell of cannabis coming from it. Without having to delve into the bag we could see that it was full of tightly wrapped cling film parcels containing other items too.

“The drone and package were transferred into an evidence bag - with forensic opportunities very much in mind. Thanks to the member of the public who called this one in.”