Police seize cocaine and a sword in Bedford bust

Two people have been arrested following a drugs bust in Bedford town centre this morning.

Police seized a “significant quantity” of suspected Class A drugs and a sword, following the police operation targeting county lines drug dealing.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested following the operation at two addresses in Beckett Street. Another man at one of the addresses was offered safeguarding support by officers.

Two large bags of what officers suspected to be cocaine were recovered, alongside a fencing sword and items which could be associated with the supply of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Graham Williams said: “We know that county lines dealers are operating in Bedford and looking to exploit vulnerable people as part of their criminal network.

“This can include targeting alcoholics, drug addicts and those with poor mental health in a practice known as cuckooing, where the dealers will take over their home and use it as a base from which to make and sell illegal drugs.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county and will continue to make Bedfordshire a hostile place for drug dealers to operate, as well as providing support for those who are at risk of exploitation.”

If you suspect someone is at risk of being exploited by organised crime, report it to police on 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.