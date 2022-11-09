Cannabis plants worth more than £200,000 were seized during a police raid in Ashburnham Road, Bedford.

In the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday), officers found a large cannabis factory containing around 270 cannabis plants – with a street value of around £224,000.

A man in his 30s from Bedford has subsequently been charged with cannabis cultivation.

Cannabis found at Ashburnham Road

Detective Sergeant Tracey Joyce – from Operation Costello which targets organised crime – said: “Growing and selling cannabis is not only illegal, but can be a means of growing and funding different criminal enterprises.

“Operation Costello is committed to taking down these criminal networks by cutting them down from the root.

“Illegal drug activity not only has a detrimental effect on local communities, but also on vulnerable individuals within society, who may be coerced, forced or exploited into carrying out illegal activities on behalf of organised crime gangs.“

