Detectives investigating a rape in Bedford are searching for six people they believe may have vital information

At around 12.30am on Monday, July 12, a woman in her 20s was attacked close to the Castle Mound area in Bedford.

Just prior to the incident, at around 12.15am, three people were seen sitting on the steps of The Higgins Museum, when a black man and a white woman stopped briefly to speak to them.

Police at the scene

Officers are also still looking to trace a man who was near the scene of the incident and who may also have information.

He is described as around 6’2”, white, with brown highlighted hair worn in a “man bun”.

He was wearing a navy-blue flannel-type checked shirt, with a white top underneath, and was headed in the direction of the John Bunyan Museum.

Detective Constable Andrea Crouch, from the force’s RASSO team, which investigates sexual offences, said: “This happened on the night of the England v Italy Euro final when lots of people were out in Bedford.

“We believe the man with the checked shirt and the people on the steps of the museum would have been near to the scene shortly before and after the incident, and we would really like to speak to them to see if they have any information which could assist our enquiry.

“Our team of specialist officers continues to offer support to the victim after her horrific ordeal. We are taking this very seriously and will continue to follow all lines of enquiry.

“I would urge anyone who was in the vicinity after the football final to get in touch.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information about the incident, is asked to report via the force’s online reporting centre, quoting reference Operation Identify.