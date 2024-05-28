Police secure house near Bedford train station after reports of drug dealing
The coming and goings at the address – opposite the train station – have had a massive impact on the residents in the area, according to police.
There’s been drug taking and dealing as well as general anti-social behaviour.
In a post on social media, officers said: “We have previously attended the address and for the last couple of months the residents have had a break due to the ‘tenant’ being away on ‘holiday’. Property was secured – or so we thought – we received reports that persons have been seen getting back into the property and anti-social behaviour had started up again.
“This would no doubt caused more misery for the residents living in the block and also the wider community who see an visible increase in foot traffic in the area.”
If you’ve been affected, you’ll be pleased to know police attended the property on Sunday, forced entry and made it secure.