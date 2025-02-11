Police searching for missing teenager last seen in Bedford one month ago

Missing Mustafa. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Police are searching for a teenage boy who went missing from Bedford nearly one month ago.

Mustafa, 17, was last seen in the town on January 13.

He is described as around 5ft 4ins tall with black, curly hair.

Bedfordshire Police stated: “Officers have been carrying out several lines of enquiry to locate the missing 17-year-old, and are now appealing for help from the public.”

If anyone has any information, please call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or use their online reporting form, quoting reference MPC/91/25.

