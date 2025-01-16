Police searching for missing schoolgirl from Bedford area
Police have released an image of a schoolgirl who is missing from the Bedford area.
Ellie, 14, was last seen at her home address in Shortstown at 1.45pm on Tuesday (January 14).
She is described as white, 5ft 4ins, and of average build with long brown hair. She was wearing false eyelashes.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts or who has seen Ellie should contact us online here or call 101 quoting reference 332 of January 14."