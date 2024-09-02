Police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen in village near Bedford

Missing Matteo. Image: Bedfordshire Police

An 11-year-old boy has gone missing from Marston Moretaine.

Police are searching for Matteo who was last seen on Saturday (August 31) at around 8am and hasn't been seen or spoken to since.

Matteo is described as 5ft 2 ins with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white t shirt, beige body warmer, a green and gold Gucci baseball cap, and black Nike airmax trainers with red markings.

If you have any information please call 101 or report online quoting reference 107 of August 31.