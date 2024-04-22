The weapons sweep at Bedford Park at the weekend (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police officers carried out a weapons sweep in Bedford Park at the weekend.

They’ve vowed to step up patrols in the area to – in their words – increase public reassurance in the area.

In a post on social media, police said: “Bedford Park has previously been identified as an area known for drug dealing and drug use as well as the location of an affray a couple of months ago.

“We want this area to be a safe place for the people of Bedford to attend and enjoy without worrying about gang related activity taking place.