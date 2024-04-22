Police search for weapons in Bedford Park as part of crackdown on drug gangs

They are also stepping up patrols in the area
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:40 BST
The weapons sweep at Bedford Park at the weekend (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The weapons sweep at Bedford Park at the weekend (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police officers carried out a weapons sweep in Bedford Park at the weekend.

They’ve vowed to step up patrols in the area to – in their words – increase public reassurance in the area.

In a post on social media, police said: “Bedford Park has previously been identified as an area known for drug dealing and drug use as well as the location of an affray a couple of months ago.

“We want this area to be a safe place for the people of Bedford to attend and enjoy without worrying about gang related activity taking place.

“We will continue to patrol and conduct weapon sweeps at the this and other locations to increase public reassurance.”