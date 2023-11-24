Police renew appeal over serious sexual assault in Bedford town centre

Police have released these CCTV images of people they want to speak to.

Police have released CCTV images and will be carrying out high visibility patrols in Bedford town centre as part of a renewed appeal about a serious sexual assault.

The assault happened in the town centre at around 1.30am on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, police have launched these images of people who were in the area at the time and may have information.

Officers will also be in the town centre as part of an operation that aims to stop women facing unwanted and unacceptable behaviour in places like bars and clubs. As part of the project, premises across the county have received training on how to spot predators and tools to report and support. It comes come on the eve of 16 days of action against gender-based violence.

Detective Inspector Colin Nelson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to pursing those responsible for this attack, having carried out a substantial number of enquiries already to trace those responsible.

“We are working to support the victim, and we are doing everything we can to ensure we get justice for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are keen to speak to the people pictured as we believe they may have some vital information which can help us with our enquiries.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in High Street, Harpur Street, Silver Street or Hawes Street and may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously.”