Bedfordshire Police ais investigating an assault and a Bedford nightclub - and has released a picture of three men it would like to talk to.

At approximately 2.20am on Sunday, October 24, a man was attacked in Vogue nightclub in Bedford High Street.

He sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Can you help identify these men?

Officers believe the men pictured may have information regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jo Barkat, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to the men pictured as a part of our enquiries, as we believe they may be able to assist us with our investigation.

“If you recognise them or have any information on where they might be please get in touch.”

You can contact investigators by visiting the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/56844/21.