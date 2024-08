Have you seen him?

The police have released an image of man wanted in connection with a non-fatal strangulation offence.

Although Jaidon Mitchell, aged 21, is of no-fixed abode, he has close links to Bedford town centre.

If you have any info about his whereabouts, call police on 101, report it online or contact Crimestoppers online anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote crime reference number 41/59449/24.