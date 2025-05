Have you seen Reece Camilleri?

The police have released an image of man wanted in connection with an assault.

In a post online, Bedfordshire Police asked for anyone who recognised Reece Camilleri to get in touch.

The 23-year-old has links to Bedfordshire and in particular Kempston. Call 999 if you have any info on his whereabouts quoting 20/845804/23.