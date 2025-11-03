Police release picture of man they want to speak after flasher strikes in Bedford's Church Lane
Police want to speak to him in connection with an indecent exposure on Saturday, October 25.
The flashing incident took place at around 9.30am, in Church Lane at the junction with Needwood Road, by a man described as white, with a dark, wispy beard.
Although the picture is from the back, officers are keen to speak to the person in the picture or anyone who may recognise him.
In a post on social media, police said if you witness or experience an incident of indecent exposure:
Move to a safe place
Avoid confrontation
Report it to police
If you have any info or recognise him, report it online or call police on 101, quoting the reference 124 of 25 October.