News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Police release new CCTV image as they investigate sexual offences in Foster Hill Road in Bedford

They would like to speak to the man pictured
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a series of sexual offences in Bedford. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire Police.Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a series of sexual offences in Bedford. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire Police.
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a series of sexual offences in Bedford. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire Police.

Can you help trace this man?

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate sexual offences reported in the Foster Hill Road area of Bedford.

Police have received three reports – and are treating them as linked.

On Saturday 24 June, a woman was walking her dog in Foster Hill Road at around 9pm, close to the entrance into Bedford Park, when a man indecently exposed himself.

Most Popular

A second report was received on Wednesday 5 July from a teenager who said she was sexually assaulted in Foster Hill Road, Bedford at around 12.55pm.

The third report came in on the same day after a woman was sexually assaulted on the same road.

A spokesman for the police said: “It is appreciated that the image is blurry, but anyone who does recognise this person is urged to come forward and report via the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting Operation Safespace.”