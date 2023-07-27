Police release new CCTV image as they investigate sexual offences in Foster Hill Road in Bedford

They would like to speak to the man pictured

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a series of sexual offences in Bedford. Pic supplied by Bedfordshire Police.

Can you help trace this man?

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate sexual offences reported in the Foster Hill Road area of Bedford.

Police have received three reports – and are treating them as linked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday 24 June, a woman was walking her dog in Foster Hill Road at around 9pm, close to the entrance into Bedford Park, when a man indecently exposed himself.

A second report was received on Wednesday 5 July from a teenager who said she was sexually assaulted in Foster Hill Road, Bedford at around 12.55pm.

The third report came in on the same day after a woman was sexually assaulted on the same road.