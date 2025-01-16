Police release image of missing teenager from Kempston

Missing Daniel. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing Daniel from Kempston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old was last seen in the town between 11pm on January 14 and 8am on January 15.

He is described as a 6ft 2ins with a slim build and short, light brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police stated: "When Daniel was last seen earlier in the evening he was wearing blue joggers, a black raincoat jacket, black trainers and a grey beanie hat.

"Anyone who has seen him or has information to his whereabouts should contact us either online or via 101 using reference MPC/101/25."