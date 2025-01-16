Police release image of missing teenager from Kempston
Police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing Daniel from Kempston.
The 17-year-old was last seen in the town between 11pm on January 14 and 8am on January 15.
He is described as a 6ft 2ins with a slim build and short, light brown hair.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "When Daniel was last seen earlier in the evening he was wearing blue joggers, a black raincoat jacket, black trainers and a grey beanie hat.
"Anyone who has seen him or has information to his whereabouts should contact us either online or via 101 using reference MPC/101/25."