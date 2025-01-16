Police release image of missing teenager from Kempston

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:11 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:32 GMT
Missing Daniel. Image: Bedfordshire Police.Missing Daniel. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Missing Daniel. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing Daniel from Kempston.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the town between 11pm on January 14 and 8am on January 15.

He is described as a 6ft 2ins with a slim build and short, light brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police stated: "When Daniel was last seen earlier in the evening he was wearing blue joggers, a black raincoat jacket, black trainers and a grey beanie hat.

"Anyone who has seen him or has information to his whereabouts should contact us either online or via 101 using reference MPC/101/25."

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice