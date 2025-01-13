Police release image of missing man last seen in Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 08:01 BST
Missing Mariusz. Image: Bedfordshire Police.Missing Mariusz. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Missing Mariusz. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who was last seen in Bedford.

Mariusz, 50, was last seen in the town at 11.45am on Sunday morning (January 12).

He is described as around 5ft 7ins, with a dark beard, no front teeth, and a large mole on the base of his neck. He was wearing a grey wool beany hat, a knee-length light coloured puffa jacket, and trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone who has seen Mariusz or has any information can call us on 101 quoting reference 135 of January 12.

"We know the photo is very grainy but it's the only one we have at the moment."

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice