Police release image of missing man last seen in Bedford

Missing Mariusz. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who was last seen in Bedford.

Mariusz, 50, was last seen in the town at 11.45am on Sunday morning (January 12).

He is described as around 5ft 7ins, with a dark beard, no front teeth, and a large mole on the base of his neck. He was wearing a grey wool beany hat, a knee-length light coloured puffa jacket, and trainers.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone who has seen Mariusz or has any information can call us on 101 quoting reference 135 of January 12.

"We know the photo is very grainy but it's the only one we have at the moment."