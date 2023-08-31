News you can trust since 1845
Police release CCTV of man they want to speak to after Bedford hit and run left pedestrian with life-changing injuries

He may have important information that would help the investigation
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released this CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a hit and run left a pedestrian with life-changing injuries.

They believe the man in the footage may have information about the incident at around 10.30pm on Sunday (August 27) in Ashburnham Road.

Still from CCTV released by Bedfordshire Police of a man they believe could have information about a Bedford hit and run
Still from CCTV released by Bedfordshire Police of a man they believe could have information about a Bedford hit and run
The vehicle involved in the collision, described as a blue Volkswagen Caddy failed to stop at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb is leading this investigation said: “We are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the collision take place. We are also keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man as we believe that he may have information that will help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can identify the men pictured or has information about the incident is asked to report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Aspire.

Alternatively, report information to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or the Crimestoppers website.