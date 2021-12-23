Police release CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following a Bedford robbery

Police have released these images of the two men they want to speak to

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a robbery in Bedford.

Nine people have been arrested in connection to two robberies and a serious assault in Bedford town centre at around 12.30am on Sunday, November 21.

Now police have release the CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to - as they believe they may have vital information.

Detective Sergeant Karl Heywood from Bedfordshire Police said: “I am sure someone out there will recognise these people.

“If you think you know them, saw them in Bedford town centre that night, or even if this is you and you want to come forward and help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online. Please quote reference 37 of 21 November.