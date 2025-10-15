Police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to following sexual offence in Kempston

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:52 BST
These stills from video doorbell footage have been released by Bedfordshire Policeplaceholder image
These men may hold valuable info. Do you recognise them?

Police investigating a sexual offence in Kempston have issued CCTV footage of two people they would like to speak to as part of their inquiries.

The images were captured on video doorbell footage at around 3.20am on Saturday, October 4 in Walford Grove.

Detective Inspector Victoria Willett, investigating, said: “We do not believe the two men pictured were involved in the offence itself, but we believe they may hold valuable information that could assist our investigation."

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident.

Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference Operation Nyren.

