Police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to following kidnap attempt in Bedford

These stills have been released by Bedfordshire Police from CCTV footage

Do you recognise any of these men?

Police want to speak to them as they believe they may have information about an attempted kidnapping in Bedford on Saturday (June 7).

The incident happened between 2am and 2.40am, just underneath the railway bridge on the footpath by the river – heading from Prebend Street towards Great Denham.

If you have any info or recognise them, report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 40/31915/25.