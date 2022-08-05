Bedfordshire Police have release CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after an assault on Bedford High Street.
The assault happened on Sunday, July 24 at around 1am outside Anglian Cars.
The victim was left with head injuries.
Police believe the man pictured may have information that would help with their enquiries.
If you know who these men are please report online or call 101 and quote reference 40/42648/22.